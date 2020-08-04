News

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, chairmen, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked his Transport Commissioner, Barrister Ekele Nwaohammuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umuneochi LGA, Engr. Mathew Ibe. Ikpeazu also suspended the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Mr. Cherechi Nwogu and his Aba North counterpart, Chief Victor Ubani. A release signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. AnthonyAgbazuerestated that the General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS), Mr. Bright  Ikeokwu was also suspended.

 

Although no official explanation was given for their sack and suspension, Deputy Chairmen of Aba South and North LGAs had been empowered to take over and work together with their Heads of Service.

 

Ikpeazu, however, instructed the Deputy Chairmen to immediately set up a task force to check environmental indiscipline and other vices within their LGAs while TIMASS task force was also to be setup to further check these excesses.

 

The governor also approved the appointment of Barrister Ezechikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi Local Government Area to replace the sacked Matthew Ibe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Military seizes stolen crude, PMS worth N47m in one week

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to check economic sabotage through ongoing anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger Delta, the military has seized about 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) as well as 43,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The amount of crude oil and PMS recovered from suspected […]
News

COVID-19: Cross Riverians Take Responsibility! Protect yourself To compliment Government efforts!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State wishes to draw the attention of the public to the risk of abandoning safety measures put in place to safeguard their lives against the CORONA Virus. Nigeria is at the peak of the pandemic with the country recording over 700 cases in a day. This is not the […]
News

5 swap posts as Kwara gov announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other. Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Mr. Olanrewaju Murtala, who moves to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Harriet Adenike Afolabi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: