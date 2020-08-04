Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, chairmen, others

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked his Transport Commissioner, Barrister Ekele Nwaohammuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umuneochi LGA, Engr. Mathew Ibe. Ikpeazu also suspended the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Mr. Cherechi Nwogu and his Aba North counterpart, Chief Victor Ubani. A release signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. AnthonyAgbazuerestated that the General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS), Mr. Bright Ikeokwu was also suspended.

Although no official explanation was given for their sack and suspension, Deputy Chairmen of Aba South and North LGAs had been empowered to take over and work together with their Heads of Service.

Ikpeazu, however, instructed the Deputy Chairmen to immediately set up a task force to check environmental indiscipline and other vices within their LGAs while TIMASS task force was also to be setup to further check these excesses.

The governor also approved the appointment of Barrister Ezechikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman Nominee for Umuneochi Local Government Area to replace the sacked Matthew Ibe.

