Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Metro (pix:Ikpeazu)

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Ekele Nwaohanmuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umunneochi Council Area, Mr Matthew Ibe.
The Governor also suspended the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, Mr Bright Chinedu Ikokwu; the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South council, Mr Cherechi Nwogu and his Aba North counterpart, Mr Victor Ubani.
In a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere; the governor also approved the appointment of Mr Tony Nwanmuo and Mr Godswill Nwonoruo, as commissioner nominees as well as Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, as the Transition Committee Chairman nominee for Umunneochi Council.
The statement added that the deputy chairmen of the affected council areas are to take over the administration of the councils.
He charged the deputy chairmen to liaise with the Heads of Service to set up task force teams to check environmental indiscipline and other vices in their areas.
It also disclosed that a task force team would be set for TIMASS to further check these excesses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.     The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 60, allegedly rapes 8-year-old girl in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

A 60-year-old man, named Haruna Lawal, has been arrested by the Police in Niger State for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100.   The New Telegraph learnt that the incident, which occurred last week Saturday in Anguwan Barwa, in Wushishi Local Government Area, had the sexagenarian lure the little girl, who was […]
Metro & Crime

Eid el-Kabir: FCT shuts National Eid prayer ground

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Two days to the celebration of the Eld el-Kabir by the Muslim faithful, the administration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday said it had shut the National Eid prayer ground along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.   This is to prevent prayers there during the festivities. New Telegraph learnt that the ban may not be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: