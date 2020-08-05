Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu sacks teachers employed without waivers

One year after they were allegedly employed without waivers, 5666 teachers were on Wednesday flushed out of the system by Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu without pay.
Ikpeazu had earlier in the year set up a committee to investigate the alleged employment of teachers without waivers by the Abia State Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB).
In its report the committee submitted that out of the 5853 recruited between 2018 to 2020, only 187 were employed with waivers.

In the government announcement issued by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, the Governor also approved the compulsory retirement of the suspended Executive Secretary of SEMB, Mr Lawrence Ogbonna.
The announcement, however, assured that should government have any need to recruit teachers the 5666 would be given priority.

The Governor directed: “That the Suspended Executive Secretary of Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), Mr. Lawrence Ogbonna, be retired compulsorily with immediate effect.
“That, in case, any of the 5,666 people employed without waiver, was asked to start work by anybody, such a person should stop forthwith, having been so employed unlawfully.

“That Schools that have need for Teachers in some special areas should make their submissions to the Commissioner for Education and copy the Chief of Staff to the Governor.
“That whenever there is such need to employ teachers , government shall take recourse to the list of 5,666 people for employment.”

