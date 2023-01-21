News

Ikpeazu set to commission new Ariaria International Market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Friday charged the contractor handling the reconstruction and remodelling of Ariaria International Market, Blessed Henken International Company Limited, to increase the pace of the work. Ikpeazu, who spoke at the A-Line session of Ariaria that is almost nearing completion, said that his administration will be the first to handover a modern Government house to Abia as well as a remodelled Ariaria International Market that can compete with the best markets all over the world. He praised the contractor for accurately interpreting his vision for the market, but insisted that the pace must be increased so that the works that are already ongoing will be completed for the use of the traders and the betterment of Abia State.

The governor said that he will be visiting Ariaria on weekly basis to ensure that all hands are on deck to deliver the project, stressing that the work already on the ground has vindicated his interventionist move to rescue Ariaria and save traders from the perennial flooding problem. Ikpeazu called on the traders to come out en masse on February 25 to vote for him for the Abia South Senatorial Zone senate as well as other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that he will continue to work for the interest of the people. According to him; “I may be a little bit slow because of the way money is coming, but whenever I finish a project, it’s always of the best quality and there’ll be nothing to add there. “I don’t know how I will feel that after all my travels and seeing how modern markets look in other places, I’ll return and watch Ariaria remain as bad as it was in the past. I can’t boast of doing everything but I’m happy about the ones I’ve been able to do.”

 

Our Reporters

