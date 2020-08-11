News

Ikpeazu shuts Aba shoe plaza over attack on Fire Service officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered immediate closure of Ariaria Shoe Plaza within the Umuehilegbu Industrial Market popularly called Bakasi Market following an unwarranted attack of men of the state Fire Service yesterday.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the Abia firefighters were in the market to extinguish some portions of the market that caught fire when some shoemakers attacked them, destroyed their vehicle and got most of them seriously injured. Angered, Ikpeazu ordered for immediate suspension of the market chairman and all members of the Management Committee.

 

A statement by Ik-peazu’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere said that the police and other security agencies had been called upon to arrest perpetrators of the illicit act for prosecution.

 

Aba Zonal Commander of the state Fire Service, Mr. Okezie Uche considered himself and his men lucky stressing that they escaped death by whisker. He said: “We got a call about a fire outbreak at shoe plaza in Ariaria.

 

They didn’t allow us to do our job when we got there all the way from our office.” “They started beating us, stole our phone, destroyed our vehicle for no reason just cause because we came there to do our job. I don’t know what they really wanted from us.

 

“These people started beating us while the fire was still burning. Police came to our rescue. They beat our driver beyond recognition as one of our workers got his arm broken.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ganduje may reshuffle cabinet

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

I ndications emerged at the weekend that Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje nay reshuffle his cabinet.   The governor at the weekend was seen  holding series of caucus meetings, reviewing the 2019 general election in the state.   It will be recalled that election in the state ended with the ruling All Progressives […]
News

COVID-19: Zamfara begins distribution of palliatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Zamfara State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has flagged-off the distribution of palliatives in 14 local government areas of the state. The Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, who also doubled as the Task Force Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, flagged-off the distribution in Gusau on Friday.   He said the exercise was part […]
News

COVID-19: Doctors appeal for adequate protective gear in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members. The President, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: