Ikpeazu shuts Aba shoe plaza over attack on Fire Service officials

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered immediate closure of Ariaria Shoe Plaza within the Umuehilegbu Industrial Market popularly called Bakasi Market following an unwarranted attack of men of the state Fire Service yesterday.

New Telegraph gathered that the Abia firefighters were in the market to extinguish some portions of the market that caught fire when some shoemakers attacked them, destroyed their vehicle and got most of them seriously injured. Angered, Ikpeazu ordered for immediate suspension of the market chairman and all members of the Management Committee.

A statement by Ik-peazu’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere said that the police and other security agencies had been called upon to arrest perpetrators of the illicit act for prosecution.

Aba Zonal Commander of the state Fire Service, Mr. Okezie Uche considered himself and his men lucky stressing that they escaped death by whisker. He said: “We got a call about a fire outbreak at shoe plaza in Ariaria.

They didn’t allow us to do our job when we got there all the way from our office.” “They started beating us, stole our phone, destroyed our vehicle for no reason just cause because we came there to do our job. I don’t know what they really wanted from us.

“These people started beating us while the fire was still burning. Police came to our rescue. They beat our driver beyond recognition as one of our workers got his arm broken.

