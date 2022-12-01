News

Ikpeazu signs female inheritance bill into law

Posted on

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday signed a bill into law guaranteeing the right of female children to inherit property in their father’s family. By this law, Ikpeazu’s administration has succeeded in voiding the age-long Igbo gender discriminatory tradition and custom forbid ding a female child from inheriting her late father’s property.

Some weeks ago, the House of Assembly passed the bill to bring Abia State in conformity with international best practices in the area of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women. The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Onyebuchi Ememanka in a statement said while appending his signature on the document, Ikpeazu noted that his government will always lean on the side of reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the people.

 

Our Reporters

