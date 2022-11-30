Ikpeazu signs law empowering female children to inherit their father’s property

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Wednesday granted his assent to a bill which seeks to guarantee the right of female persons to inherit property in their father’s family, thereby making it the law in the State.

By this law, Ikpeazu’s administration has succeeded in voiding the age-long Igbo gender discriminatory tradition and custom which forbids a female child from inheriting her late father’s property.

Some weeks ago, the Abia State House of Assembly passed the bill to bring Abia State in conformity with international best practices in the area of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.

Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ikpeazu in a statement he made available to New Telegraph, said that while appending his signature on the Law, Ikpeazu noted that his government will always lean on the side of reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the people of Abia State.

