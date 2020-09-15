Ikpeazu summons ASUP, others’ leadership over polytechnics’ 30-month unpaid salary

Worriedbyseeming intractable wage challenge of the state’s polytechnic in Aba, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday directed convocation of a 3-day summit with a view to finding lasting solution to unpaid salaries and other issues plaguing the institution.

The institutions union leaders had threatened to take the state government to the Human Rights Commission over the issue.

But in apparent response to the threat Ikpeazu has “invited the National of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, his counterpart in NASUP as well as the local Chairmen and Secretaries of the relevant unions to join the management team of the institution, state ministry of education and relevant government officials to a 3-day summit which is expected to hold from 20th – 22nd of September, 2020, under the Chairmanship of the Governor.”

The governor’s directive was contained in a release issued by Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu and obtained by the New Telegraph.

It reads: “Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the convocation of a mini summit of critical stakeholders of Abia State Polytechnic (AbiaPoly), Aba, to find lasting solutions to the challenges being experienced by the Polytechnic especially with regard to regular payment of staff and repositioning it to take a leading role in the training of next generation technologists equipped to drive innovation in the state in particular and the country in genera

