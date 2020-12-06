Ikpeazu suspends his Chief of Staff over money spraying on Onitsha-based prophet

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday directed the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

Although the government press statement, signed by Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) did not state the reason, however, it was learnt that it might be unconnected to the massive negative reaction on social media towards Agbazuere.

New Telegraph reports that in a video that went viral on the Social Media at the weekend, Agbazuere is seen spraying money on a dancing Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere AKA Odumeje.

The Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa, Orsu Local Government, Imo State born controversial Onitsha-based prophet is well known for his rapport with many government officials and philanthropists in the South East.

However, the reason behind Agbazuere’s suspension might be connected with the money he sprayed that led to people questioning him for spending recklessly when there are backlog of salaries for the state government to clear.

“ACB Agbazuere (PhD) spraying Abia’s money on Odumeje, in a state where Abia Polytechnic lecturers are owed over 22 months, ABSU 8 Months, Doctors, etc. These people have no decency. Surely, there is a difference between having a PhD and having common sense. ‘Elewe Ebewe’ state officials are the worst thing to happen to Abia state,” a Facebook user, Oronsaye Monday wrote.

Reacting, Abia State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Benedict Godson said that the suspension of Agbazuere is not enough, adding that he should be sacked immediately.