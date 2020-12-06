Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu suspends his Chief of Staff over money spraying on Onitsha-based prophet

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Comment(0)

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday directed the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.
Although the government press statement, signed by Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) did not state the reason, however, it was learnt that it might be unconnected to the massive negative reaction on social media towards Agbazuere.
New Telegraph reports that in a video that went viral on the Social Media at the weekend, Agbazuere is seen spraying money on a dancing Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere AKA Odumeje.
The Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa, Orsu Local Government, Imo State born controversial Onitsha-based prophet is well known for his rapport with many government officials and philanthropists in the South East.
However, the reason behind Agbazuere’s suspension might be connected with the money he sprayed that led to people questioning him for spending recklessly when there are backlog of salaries for the state government to clear.
“ACB Agbazuere (PhD) spraying Abia’s money on Odumeje, in a state where Abia Polytechnic lecturers are owed over 22 months, ABSU 8 Months, Doctors, etc. These people have no decency. Surely, there is a difference between having a PhD and having common sense. ‘Elewe Ebewe’ state officials are the worst thing to happen to Abia state,” a Facebook user, Oronsaye Monday wrote.
Reacting, Abia State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Benedict Godson said that the suspension of Agbazuere is not enough, adding that he should be sacked immediately.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AIG to officers: We must defeat kidnapping, cultism in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed has challenged officers and men of the zone, particularly those in Cross River State to work hard to defeat kidnappings and other crimes in the state. Ahmed, who gave the challenge while decorating 33 officers of the zone at the Zone 6 Headquarters in […]
Metro & Crime

Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the […]
Metro & Crime

Another youth killed in Aba cult war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Ongoing war between cult groups in Aba, Abia State, has claimed the life of yet another young man. The Friday night killing of the Mbano, Imo Stateborn young man was the second death recorded within a few days. It came barely six days after a teenager was reportedly killed on Omuma Road, Over-Rail, Aba. Residents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: