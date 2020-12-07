Ikpeazu suspends his CoS for spraying money on prophet

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday directed for the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

Although a Government Press Statement signed by Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government(SSG) did not state the reason, it was learnt that it could be connected to the ongoing social media negative reaction against Agbazuere.

New Telegraph reports that in a video that went viral on the Social Media at the weekend, Agbazuere was seen spraying money on a dancing Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, AKA Odumeje.

The Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa, Orsu Local Government, Imo State born controversial Onitshabased prophet is well known for his rapport with many government officials and philanthropists in the South East.

However, the reason behind Agbazuere’s suspension could be connected with the money spraying that led to people questioning him for spending recklessly when there are many backlog of salaries for the state government to clear.

Reacting, Abia State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Benedict Godson, said that the suspension of Agbazuere was not enough, adding that he should be sacked immediately.

“We’ve been complaining about the irrationality of the officials of this PDP led Administration, but people don’t understand. What our people saw on video is just a tip of the iceberg to their squandermania nature.

“What the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did was a huge slap on the faces of Abia Health Workers and other Government workers that are being owed backlogs of salary arrears.

“He has insulted workers at HMB, Abia Poly and other people who are dying of hunger. He should be sacked with his sack letter made public. Nobody has right to mock Abians in that manner he did. So, the Government has money to waste while our people are dying of hunger?

