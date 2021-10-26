Ikpeazu swears in 27 new commissioners

Metro & Crime

Speaking shortly after swearing in 27 commissioners at the ceremony which took place at the Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said they were carefully selected to support to drive his administration’s vision for a better life for ndi-Abia.

The governor, who disclosed that his administration is on its final lap, stated the desire of government to complete ongoing projects and possibly embark on new ones and charged the new appointees to be active players in the socio-political and economic renaissance of the state.

While warning that there is nothing juicy in the appointments, the governor cautioned those whose agenda is to line their pockets that they will be disappointed and challenged them to see their appointments as calls to duty.

He assured that government will substantially provide them with the resources to work with, but also admonished them to leverage their connections and wealth of experience in moving their various ministries forward.

Governor Ikpeazu advised them to remain loyal to the government as those found wanting will be shown the way out.

He also implored them to keep in touch with their localities as government will be relying on them to galvanize support from the grassroots.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the new Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Barrister Eze Chikamnayo thanked the governor for the privilege to be part of the State Executive Council and assured that they will not let the government and Abians down.

The new commissioners and their portfolios are:

Mazi Donatus Okorie – Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural development, Mr Ndom Godwin -Boundary Matters, Chief Okezie Erondu, Ministry of Science and Technology, Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji, Ministry of Agriculture, Pascal Karibe Ojigwe, Ministry of Sports, Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa, Ministry of Industry, Promotions and Development, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
Barr.Charles Esonu – Ministry of Youth Development, Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa, Ministry of Housing, Hon. Monday Ejiegbu – Parastatals, Deaconess Rose Urenta- Ministry of Women Affairs, Chief Kingsley Imaga, Ministry of Public Utilities, Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu – Establishment and Training,
Barr. Chijioke Mark, Post-Basic Education, Chief Chisom Nwachukwu, Ministry of Special duties/Vulnerable groups,
Mr. Sopuruchi Bekee, Ministry of Homeland Security, Chief Eze Nwanganga, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Development, Barr Tony Nwanmuo, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Barr. Sam Nwogu, Ministry of Environment.

The rest are: Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba, Ministry of Lands and Survey,
Mr Ugochukwu Emezue- Documentation and Strategic Communications, Mrs Adaku Uwaoma Onusiriuka Oseiza, Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and New Businesses Development, Barr, Eze Chikamnayo, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, Ministry of Transport, Prince Obinna Okey – Inter -Governmental Affairs, Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma, Ministry of Basic Education, Barr Chinenye Emelogu -Joint Projects Implementations while the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu is to serve as the new Commissioner for Trade and Commerce.

The Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the member representing Ukwa West State constituency, Hon. Godwin Adiele, the State Chairman of the PDP,  Rt Hon Asiforo Okere, the Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, Head of Service, Sir Onyii Wamah, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. ACB Agbazuere, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Sir Don Ubani among other distinguished Abians witnessed the ceremony while the oath of office was administered by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne.

