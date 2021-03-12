Ikpeazu takes COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to follow suit

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday received first dose of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that recently came into the state. Ikpeazu, who was vaccinated by his Personal Physician, Dr. Mike Enyinnaya, at the Government House Umuahia, urged all Abia residents within the age bracket recommended to get vaccinated. He said that the deployment of vaccine as a device to fight COVID-19 was a global decision endorsed by the World Health Organization.

The governor added that vaccination was captured by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the lead agency in Nigeria saddled with the responsibility to battle COVID-19, charging residents to key into the agenda. Also, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Chinagozie Adindu, assured residents that the vaccine was good and efficacious.

Adindu revealed that after this first dose, those vaccinated would receive another second short in the next two months between eight and twelve weeks. He said that the quantity available in Abia would be enough for the frontline health workers in the state. Adindu said that both public and private hospitals, members of the State’s COVID-19 Inter Ministerial Task Force, law enforcement agencies among other frontliners would benefit as the second batch of the vaccine would target the vulnerable and those with underlining ailments and the elderly.

