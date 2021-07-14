Ikpeazu tasks beneficiaries of overseas’ scholarship

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has challenged the 28 beneficiaries of the state’s overseas scholarships on the need to avail themselves the rare opportunity to improve their well-being and seek ways to contribute to the advancement of Abia State after their training and education. The governor gave the advice during a meeting with a delegation of the Abia State Scholarship Board and the beneficiaries of State Overseas Scholarship Programme at the Government House in Umuahia, the state capital. He, therefore, cautioned the beneficiaries against absconding as they would be under constant supervision by the scholarship board, even as he insisted that he would demand periodic reports of their academic records and performance.
Related Articles
Benue PDP lauds gov’s ban on open grazing
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State yesterday expressed optimism that Nigerians would witness great improvement in security across the nation following the declaration by state governors that open grazing of livestock be banned in the country. The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) yesterday rose from […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lai Mohammed to Nabena: You’re an impostor
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no office of Deputy National Publicity Secretary at the moment. Mohammed was reacting to a statement credited to Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, on the party’s ongoing membership registration in Kwara […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Labour unions support sacking of FUOYE varsity registrar
Various labour unions at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), have thrown their weight behind the decision of the university’s Governing Council to remove the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Olatubosun Odusanya, over alleged misconduct. The university’s workforce, which vehemently refused a possible reinstatement of the registrar, also supported the suspension of the institution’s Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)