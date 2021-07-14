Ikpeazu tasks beneficiaries of overseas’ scholarship

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has challenged the 28 beneficiaries of the state’s overseas scholarships on the need to avail themselves the rare opportunity to improve their well-being and seek ways to contribute to the advancement of Abia State after their training and education. The governor gave the advice during a meeting with a delegation of the Abia State Scholarship Board and the beneficiaries of State Overseas Scholarship Programme at the Government House in Umuahia, the state capital. He, therefore, cautioned the beneficiaries against absconding as they would be under constant supervision by the scholarship board, even as he insisted that he would demand periodic reports of their academic records and performance.

