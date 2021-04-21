Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu threatens to shut Aba market over harassment of contractor

Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu Wednesday threatened to slam sanctions, including closure of the Ngwa Road Market in Aba, on the traders for disrupting the ongoing road rehabilitation.
Governor Ikpeazu consequently directed the leadership of the Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the Traditional Ruler of the area to ensure that the attacks and harassment of the contractor ceases forthwith.
He warned that the traders risk sanctions till the work is completed and suspension of any traditional ruler found complicit in the attacks.
In the statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu and obtained by New Telegraph, the governor said: “Our attention has been drawn to the disruption of ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa Road, Aba, by sundry persons suspected to be traders and other community actors who attacked the contractors.
“We urge the contractor to fully deploy to the site in order to ensure that the timeline agreed with the government is met before the full onset of rains as steps have been taken to ensure their safety.”

