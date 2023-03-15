News

Ikpeazu To Aba Landlords: Vote Ahiwe, Vote Continuity Of Peace, Security

The Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has appealed to the leadership and membership of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) to vote for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okey Ahiwe.

The Governor appealed ahead of Saturday’s governorship election and stressed that a vote for PDP and Ahiwe is a vote for continuity of peace, security and stability, which Abia has enjoyed under his (Ikpeazu) administration since 2015.

Ikpeazu said this when members of ALPADA paid him a visit at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba and thanked them for acknowledging the peace in Abia State since 2015.

He assured them that Ahiwe will do better in that regard if elected as the next governor of Abia State on Saturday.

He said, “I am happy that members of Aba Landlords acknowledged that Aba and Abia State have been peaceful and secure since I became governor in 2015.

“I am pleading for us to vote for Chief Ahiwe for the continuity of the peace, security and stability that Abia is enjoying under my watch.

“The things that I was unable to do, Chief Ahiwe will do. He is one of us. He started his life as a trader in Ariaria, he is an Aba man like me, and he won’t abandon Aba and Abia State.

“The projects that my administration didn’t finish, he will finish them and do more. I plead with Aba Landlords and their tenants to vote for Okey Ahiwe and the PDP on Saturday.

“I do not want our people to make any mistake that will take us backward. Any vote against PDP will take us backward.

“I commend our people for voting for Peter Obi. With Peter Obi, we have made a statement as Ndigbo. I had an understanding with Peter Obi, that’s why I am not angry that I didn’t go to the Senate.”

Speaking earlier, the President-General of ALPADA, Sir Alphonsus Udeigbo, commended Ikpeazu for the infrastructural development, peace, and security in Aba.

“Governor, I want to thank you on behalf of Aba Landlords, for the infrastructural development in Aba, including the flyover.

“I also want to commend you, sir, for the peace and security in Aba. Since 2015 till date, we have been living and doing business in Aba without any fear of security breaches or any form of attack.

“I am from Anambra State, before now, I visit Anambra twice every month, but since 2020, I can’t remember how many times I have visited Anambra State because of the insecurity in Anambra and Imo States.

“We voted for Peter Obi and some others benefited from the decision to vote for Peter Obi, but this Saturday, we will remember the things you have done in Aba, including the security that we have, and vote,” Udeigbo said.

Making his remarks, Ahiwe thanked members of the ALPADA and promised to ensure that the peace and security in the state will continue if he is elected.

