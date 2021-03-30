Ikpeazu to fresh graduates: Look beyond your certificates

Aba

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged the pioneer graduates of Clifford University (CLU), Owerrinta in Abia State to apply all they have acquired in the institution for their development, rather than relying on the honours written in their certificates.

Ikpeazu gave the advice during the graduation of the Alpha Graduating Class of 2020 for the award of degrees and presentation of prizes at Ihie Campus of the private university in Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Area.

He said that employment opportunities were out there for anyone who understands what he studied; stressing that hands on practice is what the society should yearn for and not mere certificate.

Like this: Like Loading...