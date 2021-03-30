News

Ikpeazu to fresh graduates: Look beyond your certificates

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Aba

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged the pioneer graduates of Clifford University (CLU), Owerrinta in Abia State to apply all they have acquired in the  institution for their development, rather than relying on the honours written in their certificates.

 

Ikpeazu gave the advice during the graduation of the Alpha Graduating Class of 2020 for the award of degrees and presentation of prizes at Ihie Campus of  the private university in Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Area.

 

He said that employment opportunities were out there for anyone who understands what he studied; stressing that hands on practice is what the society should yearn for and not mere certificate.

Related Articles
News

Umahi suspends large gathering in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday suspended large gathering in the state following the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Briefing journalists in his office at new Government Gouse, Abakaliki, Umahi directed step up of testing on the disease. He said: “I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the […]
News

WAEC withholds 215,149 results, records 65.24% pass

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed that 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Also, 215,149 candidates (13%) had their results withheld in connection with cases of examination malpractices. […]
News

Name Ibadan Airport after Ajimobi, Senate urges FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by naming the Ibadan Airport after him. It also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State of the death of the former governor. […]

