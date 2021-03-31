Ikpeazu to Okowa: Ignore detractors, leverage on people-oriented projects

The Abia State Governor, Ekezie Victor Ikpeazu, yesterday urged his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa to remain unperturbed by the pullhim- down syndrome of the detractors. Ikpeazu, who was in Asaba, the state capital, to inaugurate the empowerment programme of over 700 youths with starter-packs, and Owa Kingdom in Ika North- East and the commissioning of the Teachers’ Development Centre, scored Okowa high in completion of peopleoriented projects. The governor, who said he had observed Governor Okowa with keen interest and discovered that his love for delivering assignments according to specification, was exceptional, said: “I am being tempted to doff my hat for Okowa. I have visited some states in the country to inaugurate projects, but this Teachers’ Development Centre has really touched my heart.

This is a governor that tackles issues with principles and thinking of the development of his people. “I want to say that you should keep on doing the right thing you are doing right. Do not look at those who are blond to your good works. With this feat, you are equal to the universal language of education.”

He, therefore, hailed Governor Okowa for working assiduously to produce students that would favourably compete with their counterparts in Japan, Germany and China in education. However, Governor Okowa joined by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah; the Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu and the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, said the centre with the state-of-the-art facilities had spoken for itself.

