News

Ikpeazu to Okowa: Ignore detractors, leverage on people-oriented projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Abia State Governor, Ekezie Victor Ikpeazu, yesterday urged his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa to remain unperturbed by the pullhim- down syndrome of the detractors. Ikpeazu, who was in Asaba, the state capital, to inaugurate the empowerment programme of over 700 youths with starter-packs, and Owa Kingdom in Ika North- East and the commissioning of the Teachers’ Development Centre, scored Okowa high in completion of peopleoriented projects. The governor, who said he had observed Governor Okowa with keen interest and discovered that his love for delivering assignments according to specification, was exceptional, said: “I am being tempted to doff my hat for Okowa. I have visited some states in the country to inaugurate projects, but this Teachers’ Development Centre has really touched my heart.

This is a governor that tackles issues with principles and thinking of the development of his people. “I want to say that you should keep on doing the right thing you are doing right. Do not look at those who are blond to your good works. With this feat, you are equal to the universal language of education.”

He, therefore, hailed Governor Okowa for working assiduously to produce students that would favourably compete with their counterparts in Japan, Germany and China in education. However, Governor Okowa joined by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah; the Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu and the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, said the centre with the state-of-the-art facilities had spoken for itself.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

INEC, Jegede bicker over APC’s nomination of Akeredolu at tribunal

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday bikered over sponsorship of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election. Akeredolu sponsored by the APC was declared by INEC as the […]
News

LASU fixes dates for final-year students, others’ resumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos State has said only the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will resume on September 14, while the other levels will resume on November 9. A statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, said only final year students at the undergraduate level […]
News

Umahi committing political suicide –Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has described the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a journey to end his own political career.   Speaking to journalists following Umahi’s recent dumping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica