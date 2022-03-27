Ikpeazu to PDP stakeholders: My successor‘ll emerge through laid down method

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Friday assured People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders that laid down rules will be fol- lowed to get his successor.

Ikpeazu gave the assurance when he received in audience PDP Stakeholders from Bende LGA at Government House, Umuahia, who requested his political leaning in the succession to the Governor’s office in 2023.

The Governor told the Bende PDP stakeholders that he had witnessed two transitions in this State and will not fail to follow what is on the ground already. He said: “Bende people, you have asked me to light the torch. I have bought batteries, and I will deploy the torch in a matter of days.

“I was here when Governor Orji Uzor-Kalu managed his transition. He showed the way, and we all followed. “My immediate predecessor also played his part during his time and showed the way, and we all followed.

“The lot is on me now, and I will live up to that obligation. I will show the way, and I know that we will follow.” Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Bende PDP stakeholders visited Ikpeazu in Government House, Umuahia, on Friday, 25 March, to get a clear clue on his stand in the ongoing succession issues in Abia.

It was gathered that the request of the Bende PDP stakeholders is against the backdrop of intense lobbying, advocacy, and contention over the geo-political leaning of Abia State after Ikpeazu’s tenure. Currently, Abia PDP stakeholders are divided between those who insist that the zonal rotation was complete with the end of Ikpeazu’s tenure and those who argue otherwise.

The rotation-is-complete proponents insist that Ikpeazu from Abia South Senatorial Zone has completed the triangle following Theodore Orji from Abia Central and Orji Uzor-Kalu from Abia North. They add that it should return to Abia North to start an afresh cycle for the rotational pendulum to continue swindling as it began in 1999.

However, their opponents armed themselves with the Abia Charter of Equity formed in 1981 between the old Aba Division and Umuahia (old Bende) Division that pre-dated the creation of the Staten and the three Senatorial Zones.

They argued that Abia State politicians have not respected the Charter as those from Umuahia Division (current Old Bende with eight local government areas) have held office for 18 years starting with Ogbonnaya Onu, Orji Uzor-Kalu and Theodore Orji.

This they insisted is against the current seven years for Aba Division under Ikpeazu stressing that power should remain in Aba Division through the Ngwa part of the Abia Central Senatorial Zone.

