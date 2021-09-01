News

Ikpeazu urges customary court president to change conditions of judiciary

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has charged Justice Okey Iyke Nwamuo, the new Acting President of the state Customary Court of Appeal to give immediate attention to the general state of Customary Courts in Abia. The governor gave the chargewhileswearing-inJustice Nwamuo as the Acting President of the Abia State Customary Court of Appeal, where he urged the new Acting President to immediately take action in that regard.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered to the new Acting President by the Solicitor General of the state, Lady Uzoamaka Ikonne at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital. In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor reminded members of the judiciary that they play indispensable roles in stabilising every democracy and defending the voiceless in the society. He said that the duties of the judiciary in the justice dispensation system in the state could not be overemphasised and urged the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal to contribute to the development of the state.

