Ikpeazu urges public office holders to declare assets

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday said that henceforth no public office holder would be sworn in unless there is evidence that such individual has declared his assets. Ikpeazu told public office holders in the state that it was not only proper, but mandatory to declare their assets before they begin to function in their official capacities. He, therefore, directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and relevant officers to ensure that every public officer complied with the constitutional obligation for assets declaration. Ikpeazu spoke while receiving in the audience a delegation of the newly posted state Director, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Abia State, Mr Abel Sunday, who called on him at Government Lodge, Aba. According to a statement from his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor also implored the CCB to play the role of an enabler by finding ways of encouraging individuals to willingly declare their assets through capacity building, seminars, among others. He said despite serving as a watchdog, the CCB should go about its duty with a friendly disposition in order not to scare people away, noting that he understands the important role of the bureau in holding public officers accountable.

