Ikpeazu’ll complete an important road in Obingwa, lawmaker assures

Member representing Obingwa East State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, has assured that Governor Okezie kpeazu will complete the Agalaba Ring Road, in Obingwa Local Government Area before the end of 2022. The lawmaker made the assurance while addressing his constituents who came to pledge support for his re-election at Ntighauzo Town.

He said the governor is committed to completing the project to open up the communities, even to the border with Akwa Ibom State. Reacting to the complaints of people of Abala-Ibeme Ward in Obingwa that the Agalaba Ring Road has been abandoned in their area, Akpulonu explained that the Ring Road is an ongoing project which has recorded an over 80 per cent completion rate. Akpulonu urged the people of the area to continue to support the governor to deliver more dividends of democracy to the constituency. He said: “The Agalaba Ring Road has not been abandoned. It is an ongoing project. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu cannot abandon the project because he is committed to opening up communities in the Agalaba area, up to the border with Akwa Ibom State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...