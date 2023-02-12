Ikpeazu’ll defeat Abaribe by landslide margin, says Okiyi-Kalu

Chief John Okiyi-Kalu is the Director of Strategic Planning, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State Chapter, and also the current Commissioner for Trade and Investment in the state. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks about the forthcoming Abia governorship election, the recently concluded Abia PDP primaries, the party’s plans going forward and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s Senatorial contest with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and others

How was your party able to hold the fresh primary, which many predicted would be difficult?

Whatever is planned well will always have a good outcome. Before the primary election date, we’ve already done something inside without much noise. Our party caucus made it clear in their meeting that what happened to us required clear direction and proper handling. They decided the ticket will be microzoned to Isiala-Ngwa North and the party even before then had removed every other position away from that Local Government Area including the House of Representatives of Isiala-Ngwa North and Isiala-Ngwa South Federal Constituency. So, when it was time for a decision, the caucus and stakeholders agreed that it must return to Isiala-Ngwa North so that when they finish their tenure, power will return to Abia North Senatorial Zone. We also noticed they all those who bought forms for the fresh primaries are all qualified people who can lead Abia well. None of them is a lesser person to the candidates of the other parties. However, we took a good look at all the aspirants who are all qualified, but you know very well that when two people are qualified for a position, one person must be better. After a painstaking check, we arrived at the decision that Chief Okey Ahiwe is the best of all. He is humble, gentle, kind, peaceful and liked by many people. He is a listening man. So, we decided that we will elect an experienced person both in the private sector and public service as Chief of Staff. So, the vote favoured him. He has been kind to all party members to the extent that everyone after the stakeholders meeting was supporting him. So, it wasn’t difficult to tell anybody to vote for Ahiwe. He’ll be a servant leader because of his attitude. You can see how our brothers, Erick Opah, Barr Bob Ogu and Ezinwanyi Jonah peacefully decided to withdraw from the race to make things easier for us. Others would have equally done the same but it’s a contest. Some people may prefer different paths to others so, it’s a welcomed development. As you can see, the majority of the smaller parties are now jittering over our mature primary.

Considering the short time, how far has the PDP campaign train gone?

Well, the manifesto of our governorship candidate was recently made available. The candidate has gone around, and reached out to some top leaders and stakeholders. Our reach is very obvious in Abia. So, despite the new challenge, we’re not disturbed. Even if only our members vote for us, the PDP has won. Now that we’ve given the members whom they want, they will vote for us. Let me tell you this, even if 60 per cent of our members vote for us, we’ve won because of size is twice that of these other parties put together. In 2019, you saw how the two parties coming behind could not March us put together. Now that Governor Ikpeazu has done a whole lot of work, we expect more votes. When other governors are waving goodbye signals and catching their sleep, Ikpeazu is working tirelessly. So, his works will open doors of votes for the PDP in 2023 and we’re not afraid. We leave everything in the hands of God. We didn’t shade any blood, we made Abia peaceful, unlike other states. All these were made possible because of the kind of peaceful Governor we have here. So, the security and peace we gave to Abia are enough to win us the election. God is the ultimate judge not me, but we ask God to take a good look at those who are contesting against us, if they’re better let God give them the power, but if we’re better, may we retain the power and do more. Yes, we didn’t perform excellently in all sectors. There are areas we could have done better honestly. Like in the area of pensioners and parastatals, we know we didn’t do well. We didn’t handle things properly there. However, when Chief Okey Ahiwe takes over, he’ll correct all the errors we made and do things better. He’ll soon make his manifesto public. Our people should know that Abia is already moving forward. We’re not moving backwards.

Ikpeazu’s performance will play a huge role in Ahiwe’s ambition, so, what do we expect from him if he wins?

When by God’s grace he wins, the first thing we’ll do is to invite the pensioners to sit at a round table with us and we bring out an idea on how to handle this issue. You can see we’ve joined the contributory pension scheme. Before it will touch the old pensioners, a huge amount needs to have been contributed. So, this is part of the things we’ll discuss. All these candidates shouting they’ll pay pension arrears and all that, I tell you this, they don’t know what’s in governance. When they get involved they’ll understand. They’re outside making noise. I was once in the private sector for more than 24 years. I know how the private sector works. If you ever enter the public sector with a private sector mentality, you’ll destroy a whole lot of things. It’s not a theoretical issue. If you don’t have the experience, you don’t have it. I came into government with Governor Ikpeazu. I was a regional director at Globacom, I’ve worked at UAC as a senior manager and equally worked at Equitable as a senior manager. I was thinking I know a lot until I ventured into it, and then I discovered it was a different ball game. It’s not something you decree to achieve a change. You must be calm to achieve something. So, the peace and security Abia is currently enjoying will continue and will even improve under Ahiwe because he’s also as peaceful as the man we’re all following now, Governor Ikpeazu. Everything is about God and we give God all the glory. The grace of God will continue to be with us.

What are the chances of Governor Ikpeazu in the Senatorial race in Abia South?

He had already won. There are no two ways about it. I grew up in Aba and I know Aba people are smart. How can somebody be in the Senate for 16 years without anything to show for it only to be claiming to be “Igbo Sword of War” is that why he was elected? The National Assembly is not a place for war. It’s not a place you go to fight everybody. It’s a place that requires smart and intelligent people who will be at peace with others to achieve their goals. How can you go to the National Assembly to insult the president and everyone that cross your path? How can you attract a single project with such an attitude? Aba people are wiser.

Are you saying that Sen Abaribe will be defeated by a landslide by Ikpeazu?

Yes, it’ll happen. For 16 years, Port Harcourt to Aba road was not done, and Ikot-Ekpene to Aba was not constructed. So, what has this sword of war been fighting for all these years when important roads in our land are not considered in the budget? There was a time he was asked why he has not brought anything to his Senatorial Zone he said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) hates Igbo people and that is what affected him from getting anything. On my own, I checked it and I said to myself that eight years out of his 16 years, the PDP was in charge. So, why didn’t he attract anything when the PDP was in charge if his problem is coming from the APC as he alleged? Does it mean the PDP equally hates our people? You see, his problem is that he doesn’t have the correct analysis of why he was sent to the Senate.

If he knows this, he would have done better. How can Abia South people vote for you to go and speak for them, you ended up crowning yourself Igbo Sword of War. Is he representing Igbos or Abia South? We’ve checked all these things and decided that we no longer want that Sword of War.

We want peace. We want people who understand what diplomacy is all about. We want to send someone who knows how to interact and discuss with others. The Federal Government has been responding to Governor Ikpeazu’s call despite being a member of the opposition party. So, what should be understood is that the politics of rancour doesn’t pay. I remember the day we went to Abuja to see Mr President, we called all of Abia’s great men, and our senator from Abia South said he’ll not go with us because he’s not on good terms with the president. We were surprised. Rancour doesn’t pay. As a leader, you’re expected to be at peace with everyone because you need everybody to survive.

This is why we’ve decided to follow only men of peace in Abia. It’s not good to insult people. And take note, what I’m saying is not an insult to my leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. He’s a man we all respect and God will never allow me to insult a man of his calibre because I’m not qualified to even insult him. However, what I’m saying is this, he has trained all of us, it’s time for him to rest and allow this of us he has trained to take over the mantle and make our contributions. Ikpeazu has worked in all six local government areas in Abia South and our work will speak for us. I don’t understand why an elder will want to contest an election with those he trained. That’s the kind of temptation they put us through here which is not fair. I know that our big elder, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is a smart man, there’s still a chance for him to step down without a contest for his junior brother to continue from where he stopped. However, if he refuses to do that, he’ll meet us at a contest because we have no option but to win him by a landslide margin. If he decides that he will continue with the contest, we’ll defeat him with power and might.

