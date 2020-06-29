News

Ikpeazu’s aide, Anyanwu, seeks end to narcotics

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

avid Anyanwu, an aide to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has charged governments at all levels to declare state of emergency on hard drug dealings and consumption of psychotropic substances to save the country from criminals.

 

 

Anyanwu said that such action against hard drugs abuse and peddling would save Nigeria from crime resulting from influence of hard drugs.

 

 

 

He made this call in an interview with our reporter in Aba yesterday in response to United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

 

 

Anyanwu, who noted that hard drug abuse had been fingered in some crimes like thriving rape of women and minors, killing of parents, spouses and siblings, kidnappings and robberies and other heinous crimes and criminality in the land said research having shown most people who committed major crimes worldwide were found to have done so under the influence of drugs.

 

 

taking drastic steps against the drug scourge would abate crime rates.

 

 

He said: “The declaration of state of emergency against rape in Nigeria is a welcomed development.

 

 

“But I am of the opinion that such state of emergency should also be declared on drug dealings and consumption of psychotropic substances.

 

 

“This has become germane from the point of view that for anyone to solve any problem, he must get to its roots.

 

 

“There should also be strong legislation against drug trafficking, consumption and related offenses.

 

 

“National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) should be strengthened and its operational sphere extended to local communities and hinterlands.

