Ikpeba and I used our credit cards to pay bills for Eagles – Oliseh

‘We drove mini buses to take Eagles to training’

…says Nigerians must be sorry for Amodu

A former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh, has revealed how he and another teammate, Victor Ikpeba, sacrificed for the country during the preparations for the football event at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

Nigeria eventually won the gold at the games but Oliseh noted in his book; ‘Audacity to refuse’- My Story, the former Ajax player explained that in one of the training camps, he dropped his credit card while Ikpeba did the same for the team to rent three mini-buses for Eagles training.

“We were using our money for the services of the national team. In fact one morning the three buses disappeared only for us to be told that the company came to take the buses when the entire money in our accounts finished.

“We were managing and so we refused to engage a driver. Coach Bonfrere was driving one of the buses, I drove one and Ikpeba drove another. It is funny when people say we were not patriotic because we really laboured behind the scene to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

Oliseh also revealed in the 348-page book that he wrote a letter to FIFA allow the country take part in the FIFA World Cup in 1998 after CAF’s ban on the country.

“The NFA Secretary, Sani Toro, called me into his office and asked me to write a letter appealing to FIFA to allow us play the World Cup despite the CAF ban. I was in my house in Belgium when I received a response to the letter that Nigeria has been cleared to take part based on my appeal since I argued that we as players would have missed an opportunity and suffer for an offence we did not commit,” he stressed.

Oliseh also recalled that circumstances surrounding the expulsion of most Eagles players after the Mali 2002 African Cup of Nations.

“We decided as a unit that if coach Shaibu Amodu, Stephen Keshi and Joe Erico were not allowed to the World Cup, we won’t go as well because of the enormous work we put in. Nigerians should be sorry for late Amodu who qualified the country twice for the World Cup but was never allowed to take the team to the mundial.”

