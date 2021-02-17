Ikpeba blasts NFF, Falcons’ coach for axing Oparanozie

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has blasted the Nigeria Football Federation and Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum over the exclusion of Desire Oparanozie from the squad to the Turkey Women’s Cup. Oparanozie, who has been active at her club, Dijon, in France, has not featured for the country since 2019, due to her role in the team’s protest at the FIFA Women’s World Cup over bonuses row with the Federation. Reacting to the continuous absence of the 27-year-old striker from the national team, the former Super Eagles striker opined it is wrong to leave the former Wolfsburg striker from the traveling party.

He accused the coach and his employers of victimization against Oparanozie, saying she should not have been singled out for punishment over what happened in France two years ago. “There should be no sentiment about inviting Oparanozie for the tournament in Turkey. She remains the most consistent player on the team in terms of playing regular football. “I see nothing wrong if Oparanozie decided to voice out her mind on the situation of the players during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” The former Nigeria international said on Super Sports’ Monday night Football.

Like this: Like Loading...