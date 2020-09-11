Ikpeba faults plan to stage fresh Delta FA election

…as S’South FA chairmen kick over proposed poll

A former International, Victor Ikpeba, has cried foul over the plan to stage a fresh Football Association board election in the state. The normalization committee set up by the Nigeria Football Federation at the heat of the lingering crisis only recently rolled out plans to conduct a fresh election on Tuesday September 15.

Ikpeba, a vice chairman of the current Delta FA, stated that election into state FAs should be conducted ordinarily by the FAs and not the NFF. The former African Footballer of the year said:” This issue has been on for a long time but I must say the Edema Fuludu-led board followed all due process for the elections that brought the body on board. “I am very certain that some people do not like my face and that is the origin of this crisis.

Somebody in the Delta Sports commission and some powerful people in the federation office in Abuja are behind all of these. “My interest in this issue is the development of football in Delta State. I played the game at the highest level in many parts of the world and I feel it is my responsibility to give back to the society. “Itisunfortunatewearefaced with crisis when we should be talking about getting talents that will achieve what some of us achieved in the game.” Fuludu, current FA boss has also vowed to fight for the legitimacy of the current Delta FA board. Only on Thursday, the South South FA chairmen kicked against the proposed election slated for Tuesday in Delta.

In a letter signed by a former NFF member, Barr. Chris Green, and three others, the body stressed that the officials that will emerge in the proposed election will not be recognized. The South South FA chairmen also argued that the use of normalization committee to run the affairs of the game in Delta was alien to football and not contained in the statutes of the NFF.

