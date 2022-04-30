Ikpeba hopes Iwobi, Everton survive relegation

Former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba is hoping Everton escape relegation at the end of the 2021-2022 season, saying they have a lot of quality players, including Alex Iwobi in their ranks. The Toffees are one of six clubs who have never been relegated from the Premier League since its formation 2, the others being Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Rafael Benitez, with all the experience that he has, did not have the magic wand and was dismissed in January, and then Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was hired but things have gone from bad to worse.

When the Spaniard was shown the exit door, Everton were six points above the relegation places but now find themselves in the dreaded drop zone with six games to go. Ikpeba said : “Everton are one of the clubs that have never been relegated in the history of the Premier League, it is looking very dicey for Lampard and his boys.

“They had a good game against Liverpool, I think they deserved more. “They have to win most of their games to escape relegation. For the fans at Everton, they have to win about four, five games. “My worry is for the likes of Alex Iwobi, they have a lot of quality players. “They spent a lot of money in the transfer window in the past five seasons and nothing to show for it, I hope they escape relegation.” Everton are next in action against world champions Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday, May 1, before a trip to Europa Conference League-chasing Leicester City a week later.

