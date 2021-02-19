Ikpeme: At last, Justice comes for a Chief Judge

She has had a tough journey to the top. After allegations of bribery and compromise in an election tribunal against her, which was quashed by the National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Akon Ikpeme had to face the Cross River State House of Assembly, who denied her confirmation as the Chief Judge of the state. She battled on with the state having three Chief Judges in one year. But she has received justice as CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar

There is no denying the fact that the Cross River State judiciary has, in the last one year, gone through a curve that no other state judiciary has gone through. Apart from the offensive and despicable removal of Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, an indigene of the state, on January 25, 2019, after being in office for nearly two years as Chief Justice of Nigeria, the various state judiciaries in the country have been relatively steady and stable.

The Cross River State experience, which, happily, ended on Thursday January 28, has continued to baffle stakeholders in the third arm of government, with many Lawyers calling for the amendment of the constitution to give the Judiciary complete and unfettered independence and not be tied to the apron strings of the governors.

The story of Justice Akon Ikpeme, the current Chief Judge of the state, is a story in patience, faith in God, endurance, calmness and staying power. It is a story of a woman, whose tenacity in self-belief is worth emulating, and whose mien and comportment in the face of adversity gave appropriate meaning to self confidence. Conversely, the delay and rigmarole that attended the sessions meant to confirm Ikpeme at the State House of Assembly, and the subsequent outcome was, to say the least, unnecessary and a dissipation of legislative energy that was fraught with suspicion. While it is crystal clear that the Legislature is the second arm of government, and indeed the symbol of democracy, it is also an acceptable fact that democracy without the rule of law is hollow and can create anarchy.

Effective governance structure is tied to the three arms of government with clearly distinct responsibility, liability and accountability. In fact, the moderator of democracy is the judiciary whose duty is to mediate in and arbitrate on issues that could potentially lead to a breakdown of public peace. Even in the military era, the judiciary was not only relevant as always, it also moderated its excesses, a situation that gingered confidence in the ability of the courts to provide a window for redress.

In the case of Cross River State, during the trying times of the judiciary in the present administration, the House of Assembly that should have rescued that ugly state of affairs became complicit in putting a spanner in the long standing hierarchical tradition of the judiciary. To that extent, the State Legislature allowed itself to be guided by political expediency rather that conscience. In spite of the fact that she was accused of corruption but was cleared of the allegation, the House refused, twice to confirm her, preferring instead, an ad hoc arrangement.

One of her Lawyers, Mba Ukweni (SAN), took time to explain that his client was cleared of the allegation corruption, yet the House turned deaf ears to it. Ukweni had explained that the case of corruption against Ikpeme was thrown out by the National Judicial Council in May 2020, saying a three-man panel set up by the Council had earlier absolved Ikpeme of any wrongdoing when she headed the National Assembly Tribunal in Kogi State in 2015.

While noting that he was one of the Lawyers who represented the Judge during the trial by the panel, Ukweni recalled that Senator Smart Adeyemi and Olarenwaju Suraju, Chairman of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption, had dragged Ikpeme before the NJC, alleging bribery and corruption but the case was thrown out for lacking in merit.

“The three-man panel set up by NJC submitted its reports of investigations to the Council (NJC) and the Council in its meeting held on the 18th April 2019, after deliberating on the report, accepted the findings of the panel and dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

“The three man panel appointed by NJC to investigate the complaints, duly and meticulously investigated the complaints and found them to be false and unfounded because the petitioners failed to prove the allegations,” the Senior Lawyer insisted. “Let me also add that the Judge strongly denied making confession to anybody and challenged the petitioners to produce the unnamed Presidential aide she spoke with concerning collecting money in the course of her duty but they were unable to do so.”

Ukweni recalled that the Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision upheld the Judgment of the tribunal which Justice Ikpeme headed in 2015 and described social media reports which had reported that the Judge confessed to a presidential aide that she was compromised as false.

“The decision of the NJC dismissing the petitions were conveyed to the Petitioners, namely Senator Smart Adeyemi and Mr. Olarenwaju Suraju, Chairman, Civil Society Network Against Corruption in letters dated May 9th 2019 and signed by the Secretary of the National Judicial Council on behalf of the Council,” he pointed out.

For a state that had three acting Chief Judges within a space of one year, and would still have gone ahead to appoint another Acting Judge but for the intervention of the National Judicial Council, which insisted that Ikpeme as the highest ranking Judicial officer be made the head the judiciary, it was one mistake too many. Clearly, the anxiety, apprehension and unease that attended the era could have been avoided. Now that Ikpeme, against all odds, has been made the Chief Judge of the state, and the confusion distilled, it behoves on her to look in the direction of the 30 Magistrates who were recently sacked by the state government on the excuse that they were not appropriately engaged. Speaking on behalf of the protesting Magistrates, Solomon Abuo, the Chief Magistrate to Cross River State government said the protest is their last resort. During a recent protest, the Magistrates, led by Chief Magistrate of the state, Solomon Abuo said: “We are protesting the non-payment of our 24 months’ salary. This is January and we have been discharging our duties to the state government.

“We have courts that we are heading and we have been working for the state government to bring about peace and tranquility to the society; yet, the governor does not deem it fit to pay us our salaries despite our entreaties, pleas, letters, correspondences, screening upon screening. “After our employment and swearing in, we have undergone a further four screenings, each of them the governor will ignore the report requesting him to pay us our salaries; so, this is our last resort.

“Right now, we have 30 Magistrates affected across the 18 LGAs of the state. Funny enough, the governor’s local government has the highest number and the state does not care. “Is it wrong for one to serve the state as judicial officers? Are we supposed to go through this kind of humiliation? That’s the question we want answers to. We are all family men with children in school. We cannot pay children’s school fees. “Last year, one of the Magistrates was arraigned before a fellow Magistrate for inability to pay house rent. Most us can’t pay our house rents; we are squatting with colleagues and all that. “Our prayer is that our 24 months’ salary be paid with immediate effect. Otherwise, we will continue this protest and stop sittings in court until we are paid,” he said.

Now that a substantive Chief Judge has assumed office, it is expected that the Magistrates will heave a sigh of relief. Otherwise, all the judgments they gave prior to the sack should be reversed and those who were remanded released and paid damages.

