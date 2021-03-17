Ikuforiji to open defence in alleged money laundering trial, March 24

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed March 24 for a former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, to open his defence against an alleged money laundering charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge set the date after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closed its case Wednesday upon the conclusion of testimony of its second witness, Adewale Taiwo Olatunji.

While being led in evidence by EFCC’s lawyer, Ekene Ihenacho, the witness told the court that he is a retiree and former clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He also identified the defendant and his co-accused in the dock.

He also informed the court that he received two letters from the anti-graft agency.

According to the witness, the first letter concerned the agency’s intention to investigate the finances of the Assembly while the other letter was an invitation to him to appear before the Commission in relation to the investigation.

“When they came, I directed staff of the Assembly to cooperate with them and give them what they required. I later honoured the invitation at the EFCC’s Abuja headquarters,” Olatunji said.

The witness confirmed that he was aware that the EFCC officials demanded for and were given documents, majorly cash registers.

Upon being shown one of the documents already admitted by the court as exhibits, the witness identified the same as a certified true copy of a cash register forwarded to the EFCC by the Assembly. He added that the cash registers were majorly to record cash transactions.

Responding to a question from the EFCC’s lawyer, the witness confirmed that while he was at the helm, the Assembly had five accounts, but could not recall all of them.

He said: “It was a long time ago. We had Wema Bank, Equitorial Trust Bank and Skye Bank, which had two accounts. I am not aware if any of the banks had branches within the Assembly complex in Alausa.”

