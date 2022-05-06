Ila Varsity: We’re ready for take-off –Osun govt

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the state is ready for the take-off of the recentlyapproved Federal Uni-versity of Health and Medical Sciences, Ila- Orangun. He said as part of the efforts to ensure that academic activities commence in September, the state government has approved for use part of the facilities at the College of Education in lla as a temporary site for the university. Oyetola said the state government also approved land for the permanent site. He made this known yesterday when he received the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education in Osun to begin the process for the establishment of the university. The team informed the governor of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure the institution takes off in September

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...