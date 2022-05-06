Ila Varsity: We’re ready for take-off –Osun govt

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the state is ready for the take-off of the recentlyapproved Federal Uni-versity of Health and Medical Sciences, Ila- Orangun. He said as part of the efforts to ensure that academic activities commence in September, the state government has approved for use part of the facilities at the College of Education in lla as a temporary site for the university. Oyetola said the state government also approved land for the permanent site. He made this known yesterday when he received the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education in Osun to begin the process for the establishment of the university. The team informed the governor of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure the institution takes off in September
JUST IN: US court postpones trial of suspended Ogun gov’s aide to 2022
…Submits 97,000-page evidence against him The fraud trial of Abidemi Rufai, suspended aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State who was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, has been postponed to 2022. It was learnt that a fresh ruling of the court postponed the commencement of Rufai’s trial […]
2022 budget suffers setback as INEC delays passage
…as INEC fails to submit its 2023 general election financials The plan by the two chambers of the National Assembly to pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill this week suffere a setback as the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) failed to submit its financial requirements in respect of preparatory activities for the 2023 general elections. […]
Stop burdening workers, organisations with multiple taxation, TUC tells FG
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has called on the Federal Government to stop burdening organisations and workers with multiple taxation and other inhibitions that stifle businesses. President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, while presenting the position of Congress to the Senate Committee of Finance Act 2021, emphasised that there was likely to be […]
