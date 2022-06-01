Metro & Crime

Ilado residents accuse Oyekan of selling their land to Chinese company

…if they ‘ve any fresh allegations against me they should go to court -Oyekan

 

Residents of Ilado and Inagbe, a riverine community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have accused Prince Mobadenle Oyekan of selling their forefathers land to a Chinese company.

The residents in a Save our Souls Letter to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appealed to him to intervene in their matter and stop Prince Oyekan from selling  incitheir lands without their consent. The Prince and his cohorts were also accused of harassing and intimidating residents of the two communities.

 

The aggrieved residents in a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi urged him to wade into the matter to avoid loss of lives as a result of the illegal selling of their fathers’ land by the Prince. But, Prince Mobadenle Oyekan has denied any wrong doings saying, “if they have any fresh allegadent    tions against me they should go to court.”

 

According to Prince Waheed Aberuagba, Chairman Ilado Community Development, “The communities are bordered by the Lagoon on our side and Atlantic Ocean on the other side, we are in between the two.

 

“We are peaceful communities, our ancestors founded these communities centuries ago and we are peace loving people, sometimes in 1995, the then Oba of Lagos, late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan and his associates decided to forcefully take over our communities from us and installed his son as the Oba.

 

“While the atrocities were on, we found our way to Chief Afe Babalola Chambers who took over the matter on our behalf and a suit was filed at the Lagos High Court against Oba Oyekan, his son Mobadenle and others in the suit, the case was however given in their favour in 2012, by that time Oba Adeyinka Oyekan had passed on. We then appealed the judgement and it was set aside with parties given the liberty to file fresh action in court and it is now between us and Prince Mobadenle Oyekan.

 

