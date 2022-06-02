Ilaje/Ese-Odo 2023: Ojogo begins reconciliation moves, meets co-contestants

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ilaje/Ese- Odo Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, Donald Ojogo, has met with his co-contestants who participated in last Friday’s primary election of the party. The meeting, according to Ojogo, was to reconcile and establish the collective ownership of the APC ticket while stressing the importance of the co-contestants in the victory of the APC in the forthcoming election.

Ojogo met with the runner up, Idowu Mafimisebi, in his Law Office, Alagbaka, Akure, where both reiterated the need for the party to come together in unity and love ahead of the general election. He noted that the victory belongs to all the aspirants who took part in the primary election, adding that the contest was a friendly scramble devoid of bitter politics and hatred. Responding, Mafimisebi thanked Ojogo for the visit, noting that the emotional injury suffered after the primary election has been partly healed by the visit, insisting however, that the party leadership has much to do ahead of the general election.

