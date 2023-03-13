Ilana Omo Oodua debunks claims against Akintoye

A Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, has described as untrue the viral negative information against its leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, on social media platforms, noting that some aggrieved elements were at work. The group queried the veracity of the allegations that were purportedly made by Prof. Wale Adeniran, a former chief of the group in a voice note, accusing Akintoye of engaging in indicting financial activities under the guise of working in the interest of the group. In a communiqué by its leaders of Ilana Omo Oodua, including Chief Kunle Adelakun Eruobodo, Princess Tanimowo Okusaga, and Funmi Soyemi, Dr. Wumi Okocha and Mr. Adejare Ojekale, the group revealed the content of the discussion allegedly between Adeniran and a member of the group who is based in the United States. In the audio clip, Adeniran allegedly stated that Akintoye sometimes collected N6 million from the Canada chapter of Ilana Omo Oodua under the guise that the money would be used to further the agenda of the group, but was not properly applied.
