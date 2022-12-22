Ilana Oodua: Akintoye hands over to Adeniran

After weeks of twists and turns and uncleared rumours on the blogosphere, the leader of the apex body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), Professor Banji Akintoye, has finally laid to rest his position on the seeming crisis in the movement by resigning as the Leader and handing over the baton of leadership to his former Deputy, Wale Adeniran.

Akintoye made his decision to hand over to Adeniran known through a statement signed by Tunde Amusat, General Secretary of the group.

“Dear Wale, I write this letter to you in your position as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa to congratulate you and the newly elected Executive Council of Ilana,” read the statement.

Adeniran resigned from the executive of the organisation in November, citing matters of principle as the reason for his resignation.

Akintoye, a Professor of History and member of the Senate in the Second Republic, in a letter to Adeniran dated December 5, 2022, a copy of which was made available to news men on Thursday by the General Secretary of the group, said he (Akintoye) was handing over the mantle of leadership to him (Adeniran), citing old age and weakened body system for his reasons.

