News

Ilana Oodua: Akintoye hands over to Adeniran

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

After weeks of twists and turns and uncleared rumours on the blogosphere, the leader of the apex body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), Professor Banji Akintoye, has finally laid to rest his position on the seeming crisis in the movement by resigning as the Leader and handing over the baton of leadership to his former Deputy, Wale Adeniran.
Akintoye made his decision to hand over to Adeniran known through a statement signed by Tunde Amusat, General Secretary of the group.
“Dear Wale, I write this letter to you in your position as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa to congratulate you and the newly elected Executive Council of Ilana,” read the statement.
Adeniran resigned from the executive of the organisation in November, citing matters of principle as the reason for his resignation. 
Akintoye, a Professor of History and member of the Senate in the Second Republic, in a letter to Adeniran dated December 5, 2022, a copy of which was made available to news men on Thursday by the General Secretary of the group, said he (Akintoye) was handing over the mantle of leadership to him (Adeniran), citing old age and weakened body system for his reasons.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WASU lauds Dangote on employment generation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The West African Students’ Union (WASU) has commended the aggressive employment generation drive of the Aliko Dangote-led companies, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that would rid the region of high unemployment rate. President of WASU, Romans Pillah, in a press briefing held in Abuja yesterday, described Aliko Dangote as God-sent […]
News

Food Security: NIHORT trains youths, others on plantain value chain

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) has emphasized that the use of standardised farm inputs, kits and knowledge acquisition would make Nigeria to leapfrog from its present position as fifth ranked plantain producer in the world and contribute to food security. The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NIHORT, Dr Abayomi Olaniyan, made this known […]
News

COVID-19: Ogun receives 255,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board says it has received a total of 407,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who announced this in Abeokuta, stated that residents due for the second dose of the vaccine should visit the nearest vaccination sites “We have just received 255,000 doses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica