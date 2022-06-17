ILC: Nigeria charts pathway to end global crisis

Challenged by the unending crisis engulfing the world in recent times, Nigeria marked a positive representation at the just concluded 110th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland. SUNDAY OJEME reports

Going largely beyond the crisis back home, Nigeria, represented by the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachaollom Shangti Daju, who stood in for the Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, gave good accounts on the need to resolve challenges currently disrupting global peace, especially the world of work. Setting the ball rolling, Wabba, who congratulated the Director- General of International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, who is completing his term of office, for his excellent service to the world of work also welcoming the incoming ILO DG, Dr. Gilbert Houngbo, describing him as “our brother from Africa who belongs to no one yet belongs to everyone.”

ASUU strike

To reinforce the saying that ‘Charity begins at Home,” he specifically made reference to the crisis back home in Nigeria, saying “workers in our universities, both academic and non-academic have been on strike for more than two months because of non-implementation of collective bargaining agreement. We call government to bring this strike to an end without further delay. “As we converge in Geneva, we are inundated with the echoes of war. The horrendous aggression by Russia against Ukraine has turned about seven million Ukrainians into refugees, maimed and killed thousands more.

Ukraine war

“We should be worried that the war in Ukraine almost brought the world to the doorsteps of a nuclear winter. Currently, the global food and energy supply chain has been severely serrated by this war leading to hyper-inflation, hunger and destitution in many countries. It is workers and their families that suffer most during senseless wars like this.” He observed that the working people of the world unequivocally denounced the on-going human tragedy in Ukraine. “We stand in solidarity with the workers and people of Ukraine. We demand a stop to the aggression now. We implore Russia to embrace dialogue. The opening statements of the Director General of the ILO sum it up – ‘those who resort to war deny social justice.’ “I must add that ‘those who choose war admit and advertise the failure of their humanity.’ Succinctly put, ‘the wars in the 21st Century mock any claim to grand milestones in civilization. “Just as we speaking out against the violation of the UN Charter by the aggressors in Ukraine, we also condemn those violating international labour standards in different countries and workplaces. “We are appalled and opposed to the growing resistance against trade unionism through obstructions of freedom of association, freedom to organise, freedom to collectively bargain, right to strike and the irresponsible violation of collective bargaining agreements especially by multinational companies.”

Workers’ concerns

According to him, globally, workers are concerned about the rise of fascism, ultra-nationalism, unilateralism, irresponsible capitalism, and despotism, which threaten not only the fabrics of harmonious industrial relations but also the foundations of global peace and ‘our collective survival.’ “It is on account of these trends that we wish to reiterate our denouncement of the recent military coups in parts of Africa and Myanmar. We call for the restoration of genuine democratic, plural and participatory governance in the affected countries. “We call for a new social contract anchored on a human-centered approach to recovery and which prioritizes decent work, social dialogue, social protection, Just Transition to green economy, inclusive and sustainable development and the resolve to make and operationalise Occupational Health and Safety as a fundamental right at work in line with the demands of the ILO Centenary Declaration and the Global Call to Action. “Finally, we commend the commitment of the social partners in Nigeria for institutionalizing social dialogue through the resuscitation of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC). “This tripartite structure has completed the process of reviewing of five labour laws expecting government to forward these laws to the Nigerian parliament without delay. Similarly, the NLAC has also been utilised to process ILO Convention 190 for ratification. “We are confident that this ratification will happen very soon. Together, we can make the world a better place to live, work and raise our families.” On her part, the permanent secretary described the report of the Director-General on The Least Developed Countries (LDCs) – Crisis, structural transformation and the Future of Work as very appropriate for the debate in view of the multiple implication of current global challenges.

Least developed countries

She said as in previous reports, the focus on LDCs was of concern to all as poverty anywhere constitutes a danger to prosperity everywhere. She congratulated Ryder for the choice of the theme as his last report and wished him success in his future endeavours. According to her, the analysis of the character and challenges of the labour markets index of the 46 LDCs raise some concerns especially in the light of the impact and slow recovery progress of many economies after the pandemic. The volume of job losses and the established link between social justice and global peace should provoke honest debate at this conference. Specifically, she pointed out that the wave of insecurity, terrorism, food scarcity, rising cost of energy, impact of COVID-19, among others should challenge common humanity and shared international relations. “These are consummate recipes for global socio-economic disruption and widening inequality. The ripple effect of the deteriorating situation in these 45 LDCs is capable of eroding the gains of the developing and developed economies. Our response should go beyond statistics and rhetoric to plans which will stimulate economic activities to generate decent jobs for the teeming unemployed youth who yearn for dignified life,” she added.

Nigeria/decent work agenda

Daju noted that Nigeria had over the years upheld the four pillars of the Decent Work Agenda as well as the Strategic Objectives of the ILO by implementing different transformative agenda and visions to structurally transform and improve its economic productive capacities and outputs. She said: “This, ultimately, is a bit to move the country on the path of sustainable development and economic growth. “Currently the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP) of 2017-2020 is being rolled into National Development Plan 2021- 2025 and it takes into cognisance achievements from preceding activities, programmes and projects with well defines key performance indicators as guide. “We have entrepreneurial programmes and projects in the agricultural sector through various loan schemes that have created volumes of decent jobs. “We also focused on several intervention programmes on social assistance and social protection to ensure the non-erosion of the pre-COVID-19 gains on Social Protection Floors. These were to cushion the effect of the emerging global challenges listed in the DG’s report.” According to her, if LDCs are to proceed on the legitimate path of structural transformation, it would involve reengineering their productive capacity, recalibrating their institutional arrangement and reviewing their governance structure to transit to the league of developing countries. It will require increasing support and projects by international communities and multinational institutions (ILO inclusive) to assist the LDCs in the six key focus areas listed in para 25 of the report in addition adhering to the principles of country ownership emphasised in the Doha Programme of Action to transition.

Even vaccine spread

“Unfortunately though, the ambitious centenary declaration of 2019 and the 2021 Global Call to Action for a human-centred recovery from the COVID-19 crisis have no direct link to the LDCs. We request a review and reiterate our previous call for the need to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines reach the remotest part of the world by granting patent rights for production of vaccines to regions. “Sadly too, the LDCs are mostly the regular members on the Committee of Experts on the Application of Standards. We advocate a review of this practice especially as it relates to the LDCs economic performance and development.

Last line

“Finally, with the current state of growing inequality gap, we consider that the achievement of the SDGs by 2030 is at a great risk. If the goal of “not leaving any one behind” is ever to be realized, urgent effort, support and contribution will be required by all in a renewed commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation,” she noted.

