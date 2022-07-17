Body & Soul

Ile Alayo: Lateef Adedimeji leaves viewers amused in season 2

As the second season of the television series, Ile Alayo, continues to excite viewers, one of the characters many are yearning to see is Tochukwu played by talented actor Lateef Adedimeji.

 

Ile Alayo airs on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. Fans can also watch all episodes on StarTimes-ON mobile app. Adedimeji, the versatile actor proved his versatility as he took on the role of Tochukwu, a recalcitrant Igbo youth, who tries to speak Yoruba language.

Tochukwu, who is one of the occupants of the Ile Alayo compound, which is controlled by Jamobounce, played by Femi Adebayo, continues to amuse viewers with his effort to communicate in Yoruba language, but distorted by his Igbo accent.

Despite his closeness to Walex, played by Adeniyi Johnson, Tochukwu is a thorn in the flesh of other occupants like Old Soldier played by Dele Odule and Woli Agba. Due to its various funny scenes, the drama series is fast gaining attention among content creators on social media, especially to create memes. Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title.

Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, it’s now produced into a comedy series. Season 2 of this comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene.

 

Starring notable Nollywood acts and social media sensations like Dele Odule, Broda Shaggy, Mr. Macaroni, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Oga Bello, Woli Agba, Jaiye Kuti, Shotayo, Odunlade Adekola, Olaiya Igwe, Ronke Odusanya, Okunu, Jide Kosoko, Remote, Officer Woos, Jigan Babaoja, Amuda Eko, Kunle Afo, Atoribewu, Lanko, Oni Damilola, Ijebuu, Monsuru, and Olusola Melanie

 

