Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Asa Investments drags Kwara gov, others before appellate court

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The Asa Investments Limited and Alhaji Sanusi Baba-Eleku have filed a Motion on Notice before the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, requesting for an order for stay of execution against the ruling of the High Court of Kwara State delivered by Justice Abiodun Adebara on August 6, 2020 regarding the suit before the lower court on the disputed Ile Arugbo.
The trial court had on August 6 delivered a ruling which vacated the interim injunction it had earlier granted in favour of the Asa Investment Limited to preserve Ile Arugbo and maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction filed by the applicants.
The applicants in the Motion on Notice filed before the appellate court and dated September 4, 2020 said that Justice Adebara’s ruling of August 6, 2020 has the effect of empowering the respondents to destroy the subject matter (Ile Arugbo) of the suit.
The applicants also sought an order of the appellate court for stay of proceedings in the suit on Ile Arugbo pending the hearing and determination of the appeal before it.
They also sought an order of the appellate court restraining the respondents- Governor of Kwara State, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Kwara State, Director General of Kwara state Bureau of Lands and the Inspector General of Police by themselves or through their servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever described from taking any step or further step in recognition or in pursuance of the ruling of the High Court of Kwara state delivered by Justice Adebara on August 6 2020 in suit number KWS/463/2019 pending the hearing and determination of the appeal lodged by the applicants against the said ruling.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap three in Abuja community

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Armed men struck again at Pegi community in Kuje Area Council, Abuja, and abducted about three persons. This came a few months after nine people were kidnapped and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was killed in the same community. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos fixes Aug 3 for partial resumption of schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced August 3 for resumption of schools in the state. Announcing the date at a media briefing on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the resumption is for those in SSS 3 and Tech III. According to the governor, the decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector. […]
Metro & Crime

Troops intercept, arrest Benue’s most wanted criminal, Ghana

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Ortom: Go back and sin no more     Men of the Nigerian Army Tuesday intercepted a convoy conveying the notorious criminal in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana and whisked him away to Abuja for questioning.   Akwaza was being driven to the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital alongside other repentant criminals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: