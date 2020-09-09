Ile Arugbo: Asa Investments drags Kwara gov, others before appellate court

The Asa Investments Limited and Alhaji Sanusi Baba-Eleku have filed a Motion on Notice before the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, requesting for an order for stay of execution against the ruling of the High Court of Kwara State delivered by Justice Abiodun Adebara on August 6, 2020 regarding the suit before the lower court on the disputed Ile Arugbo.

The trial court had on August 6 delivered a ruling which vacated the interim injunction it had earlier granted in favour of the Asa Investment Limited to preserve Ile Arugbo and maintain the status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction filed by the applicants.

The applicants in the Motion on Notice filed before the appellate court and dated September 4, 2020 said that Justice Adebara’s ruling of August 6, 2020 has the effect of empowering the respondents to destroy the subject matter (Ile Arugbo) of the suit.

The applicants also sought an order of the appellate court for stay of proceedings in the suit on Ile Arugbo pending the hearing and determination of the appeal before it.

They also sought an order of the appellate court restraining the respondents- Governor of Kwara State, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Kwara State, Director General of Kwara state Bureau of Lands and the Inspector General of Police by themselves or through their servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever described from taking any step or further step in recognition or in pursuance of the ruling of the High Court of Kwara state delivered by Justice Adebara on August 6 2020 in suit number KWS/463/2019 pending the hearing and determination of the appeal lodged by the applicants against the said ruling.

