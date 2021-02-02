Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Court strikes out Saraki’s case

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has struck out the suit challenging the demolition and acquisition of the disputed land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki (Ile Arugbo) by the Kwara State government.
The trial Judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, struck out the suit due to lack of diligent prosecution.
The case was brought by claimants to the land, Asa Investment Ltd, against the state government.
The state government, had in January 2020 taken over the land on which Ile Arugbo was built, alleging illegal acquisition by the claimants.
At the court proceedings, Counsel to the claimants, AbdulAzeez Ibrahim had earlier filed an application brought pursuant to Order 11 Rule 17 of the Kwara State High Court 2005 seeking to substitute the late second claimant Alhaji Baba Eleku with one Abubakar Oluwatoyin.
Ibrahim also sought for adjournment of the case to another day to enable him file the statement of oath of Abubakar Oluwatoyin, adding that “he is an important party and witness in this case. We also want to call him as our core witness. The lead counsel in this case, Dr Akin Onigbinde (SAN) is in mourning mood. He lost his mother last week.”
He added that with the absence of the lead counsel, claimants were unable to continue with the hearing of the matter.

