Ile Arugbo: Judge declines to reassign case

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A Kwara State high court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday dismissed the application by claimants to the disputed Ile Arugbo land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki, Asa Investments Limited, asking the state Chief Judge, Sulyman Durosinlorun Kawu, to reassign the case.

 

The claimants had in January this year, taken the state government to court after the latter reclaimed the land alleged to have been unlawfully taken over by Asa Investments Limited without any right of occupancy or payment to the owner, the state government.

 

Claimants lead counsel, Akin Onigbinde (SAN), had also urged the presiding judge in the matter, Justice Abdiodun Adebara, to withdraw from the case alleging bias and impartiality.

 

Onigbinde said: “It is not an application against the person of the honourable court. The concern is what ordinary members of the public will feel in this circumstance.

 

There is no ruling yet. We give the court the freedom/latitude to decide according to its discretion.” In his about two hours ruling, Justice Adebara said that; “Allegation against a judge is a very serious and grievous one. A case of impartiality should not be made against a judge unless there is sufficient ground to do so.

 

“The allegation of a likely bias against this court is misplaced, vague and suspicious. I therefore rule that the allegation lacks merit and it is accordingly dismissed.” He then adjourned the case to February 1 and 2, 2021, for hearing.

