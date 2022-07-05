Ilechukwu laments MFM’s relegation

A former MFM FC of Lagos coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has said he is yet to get over the relegation of the club from the Nigeria Professional Football League to the lower cadre, the Nigeria National League. MFM returned to the lower division after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home against Niger Tornadoes at the weekend becoming the first club to be relegated this season. Ilechukwu, who is currently with Plateau United spent 13 years with MFM before leaving for Heartland FC in 2019. Speaking with our correspondent, Ilechukwu said it was a sad day for him because it was something beyond his imagination. He however said he cannot really pinpoint the problem with the club that led to the relegation of the team after seven years playing in the NPFL. “I am still heartbroken because I can’t even imagine seeing MFM in such a situation,” he said. “However painful, there is nothing anyone can do about it and the most important thing is for the club to prepare for life in the NNL. “As a professional, before you talk about something it must be something you know you are much familiar with, since I left MFM I won’t say they are not doing the right thing since I’m not an insider. “I don’t want to talk based on what I hear but I know wherever the team got it wrong, they have to work on that part and get it right in the NNL.” “They have to do their best to return to the NPFL because we can’t let our mentor, the GO (Dr Daniel Olukoya) down.

