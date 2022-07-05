Ilechukwu laments MFM’s relegation

A former MFM FC of Lagos coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has said he is yet to get over the relegation of the club from the Nigeria Professional Football League to the lower cadre, the Nigeria National League. MFM returned to the lower division after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home against Niger Tornadoes at the weekend becoming the first club to be relegated this season. Ilechukwu, who is currently with Plateau United spent 13 years with MFM before leaving for Heartland FC in 2019. Speaking with our correspondent, Ilechukwu said it was a sad day for him because it was something beyond his imagination. He however said he cannot really pinpoint the problem with the club that led to the relegation of the team after seven years playing in the NPFL. “I am still heartbroken because I can’t even imagine seeing MFM in such a situation,” he said. “However painful, there is nothing anyone can do about it and the most important thing is for the club to prepare for life in the NNL. “As a professional, before you talk about something it must be something you know you are much familiar with, since I left MFM I won’t say they are not doing the right thing since I’m not an insider. “I don’t want to talk based on what I hear but I know wherever the team got it wrong, they have to work on that part and get it right in the NNL.” “They have to do their best to return to the NPFL because we can’t let our mentor, the GO (Dr Daniel Olukoya) down.
Related Articles
National Principals Cup Opener: Igbobi College tackles Government College Kaduna in Agege
All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup on Friday with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Antonio sets record as Hammers beat 10-man Leicester
Michail Antonio became West Ham’s outright top scorer in the Premier League in a dominant victory for the Hammers over 10-man Leicester City at London Stadium. Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio’s club record. The 31-year-old added a second four […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
King of Soccer Championship gets August date
The organiser of King of Soccer National Championship on Saturday announced August 1 to 31 for the maiden edition of the championship that will serve as qualifiers for the World Championships in Atlanta, USA. Announcing the details of the competition created for video games players, the Project Consultant, Ajele Adeyemi, revealed that they already […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)