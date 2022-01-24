News

Ilegal Herbal Medicine Dealers Incur Wrath of Cross River State Government

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Ilegal Herbal Medicine Dealers Incur Wrath of Cross River State Government

We will end Quackery in Cross River state at all cost, they are killing our people- Dr Betta Edu

Cross River State Ministry of Health (CRSMOH) through the office of the Commissioner Dr Betta Edu had set up an anti-quackery Squad in 2020 Led by Dr David Ushie to put an end to quackery, one drug cures all, counterfeit drugs, illegal medical practices, sharp practices amongst others that has led to death of thousands of Cross Riverians. The ministry which had shut down over 11 hospitals in different parts of the state has frowned at the arbitrary and illegal advertisement of herbal medicines and even fake medical outreaches in Cross River State.

This action has continuously vexed the the State Government, which through her Taskforce on Quackery and counterfeit drugs has promised to sanitise the health system, especially at a time the quacks have infiltrated some parts of the State selling the fake medicines to gullible members of the public.

Addressing the situation on Thursday the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed that the excesses and unethical advertisement of herbal medicine products , “one drug cures all Herbal medicines or traditional medicines is unacceptable “The State Ministry of Health is statutorily mandated to regulate and control their activities with other relevant Government agencies such as NAFDAC.”

Dr Edu, added that herbal products must be evaluated by the approved authorities before they can be sold. traditional medicine vendors should comply with the State Government and relevant agency’s to get registered and obtain certificates before advertising their products. “such products must undergo mandatory laboratory evaluation The Cross River State Government is ever willing to strengthen the health system in its mandate of safeguarding public health”

The Commissioner warned that the State Government will not hesitate to sanction and punish any unethical practice detrimental to public health and environmental safety as it is committed to safeguarding people’s lives.

The taskforce led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Ushie David had discovered and completely destroyed the illegal camps set up by unlicensed trado-medical trade fair organizers who arrived the State and set up tents at the Cultural Center, Calabar on the 17th day of January 2022.

Instead of dismantling and leaving the State as ordered by the taskforce team, more of them arrived at night and continued the setting up of canopies for such illegal business. Faced with this belligerent behaviour on the part of the offenders, the State team mobilized and coordinated the complete destruction of their tents and canopies, and forcefully effected their evacuation out of the Cultural center and the State with proper plans put in place by the team if they resettled anywhere in CRS, the Special Adviser Dr David Ushie has promised their arrest and prosecution as second offenders.

The State Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu who inaugurated the team a couple of Months back mandated the taskforce team to fish out quackery in the health sector with full support from the State Government and the Health Ministry.

“We’re not ignorant of the fact that some persons have decided to indulge in quackery where they pride themselves of curing all illnesses with a certain concussion whereas these are people who are practicing without license and some are not even medically inclined. It is therefore necessary for the safety of all cross riverians that a taskforce team continue to comb the State and fish out these people and so far, the result has been encouraging. this will continue!.

Speaking during the dismantling of the said tents, Dr Ushie David stated that their activities are illegal as they never got the approval of the State ministry of Health. “They’re all quacks and are practicing illegally. We’ll continue to chase them out as our hospitals and health facilities are equipped enough to offer medical services for our people. The fight to put a stop to quackery in the State began in 2020 as the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade through the Honorable Commissioner for Health has given us everything we need to achieve this goal. We must avoid these people so we don’t bring careless and avoidable health challenges to our people.”

Cross Riverians are therefore advised not to buy or patronize anyone who walks round the street with claims of having a solution to typhoid, malaria, cholera, dysentery and even HIV/AIDS etc with the said cure coming from a particular drug or concussion. Instead, visit any nearby health facility for proper medical services and care.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Discard CNN report on Lekki shootings targeted at demonising Nigeria’s military – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The March4Nigeria movement has urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard CNN’s report on the Lekki shooting in Lagos, noting that it is targeted at demonising the Nigerian military.  The group said after a careful scrutiny of the report, it concluded that CNN has joined campaign of calumny against the Nigerian government as well as the […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Sanwo-Olu confirms one person has died in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed that one person has died from the wounds he suffered during Tuesday night’s security onslaught on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza. In a tweet posted a few minutes ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington […]
News Top Stories

Ex-P’Square’s Paul Okoye’s marriage in trouble as wife files for divorce

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anita Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has petitioned a court to dissolve their marriag She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled. There had been rumours of the couple’s split for months now. Anita first […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica