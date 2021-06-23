News

ILERA EKO: LASHMA Partners BONO Energy To Enrol 300 Vulnerable Residents

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has partnered with BONO Energy Storage Terminal to onboard 300 vulnerable residents on the ILERA EKO Health plan.

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, while receiving the Managing Director of the organisation, Dr. Kayode Ayodeji, in her office at Alausa, Ikeja, said that the government is passionate about the plight of the residents who pay expensive medical bills out of pocket, hence the establishment of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).

Commending the organisation for its good gesture to offer free access to healthcare for 300 vulnerable people in State, Dr. Zamba said although the government has also set aside one per cent of its Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) as Equity Fund to provide healthcare for the same group, yet, the Equity Fund cannot adequately take care of everyone in the socio-economic bracket.

In her words, “it is a great task for the government to onboard all the vulnerable people and indigent in the State on the Health Scheme without the support of other influential people and organisations”.

The General Manager, however, appealed to the private sector, individuals and philanthropists to come to the aid of the vulnerable and indigent by paying for their health insurance plan, just like BONO Energy Storage Terminal had done.

The Managing Director, BONO Energy Storage Terminal, Dr. Kayode Ayodeji, during the presentation of the premium to the Agency, appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his relentless efforts at ensuring that Lagos State residents, especially the vulnerable and indigent, have access to healthcare services.

Dr. Ayodeji, who said that the aim of his organisation is to take care of about 30,000 vulnerable people, promised to support the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and by extension, the Lagos State Government at making sure that the vulnerable in the State live a healthy and productive life.

He also promised to reach out to the organisation’s sister companies to come on board and provide healthcare access to other vulnerable residents of the State.

