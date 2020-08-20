Ilerika favoured to become Eaglets’ coach

Technical Committee Nigeria Football Federation NFF has recommended the elevation of the National U.15 Coach Usman Haruna Ilerika as the substantive Coach of the National U.17 (Golden Eaglets). Ilerika who came out tops among the various candidates that were shortlisted for the job, was picked for his vast knowledge and passion for grassroots football and contributions. According to our impeccable source in the Committee, Ilerika who has been with the National U.13/ U.15 right from inception in 2008 has all it takes to thinker another World cup champions for the country. The Kwara State born tactician who holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelors Degree from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria is a Diploma holder in Coaching from the National Institute For Sports, Lagos.

