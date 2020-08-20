Ilerika favoured to become Eaglets’ coach

Technical Committee Nigeria Football Federation NFF has recommended the elevation of the National U.15 Coach Usman Haruna Ilerika as the substantive Coach of the National U.17 (Golden Eaglets). Ilerika who came out tops among the various candidates that were shortlisted for the job, was picked for his vast knowledge and passion for grassroots football and contributions. According to our impeccable source in the Committee, Ilerika who has been with the National U.13/ U.15 right from inception in 2008 has all it takes to thinker another World cup champions for the country. The Kwara State born tactician who holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelors Degree from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria is a Diploma holder in Coaching from the National Institute For Sports, Lagos.
New date emerges for Fury-Wilder III
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s third fight is being targeted for December 19 with locations “all over the world” still in the running, according to Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs. Wilder is contracted to another WBC heavyweight championship match-up before Fury can face his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte or stage an undisputed title fight […]
Mourinho: It’s hard to compete with clubs that ‘just break the rules’
José Mourinho has bemoaned the difficulty of being in competition with clubs that “just break the rules and forget the financial fair play”, as he outlined how he intended to reshape Tottenham into Champions League qualifiers. The Spurs manager was asked about the comments of Mikel Arteta, his counterpart at Arsenal, and whether he […]
FCTFA Chair celebrates first anniversary
F ederal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has said he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office. Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some […]
