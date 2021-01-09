Ilesa-Baruba Killings: We Acted In Self Defence – Nigeria Customs Service

…. Confirms three casualties

The Nigeria Customs Joint Border Operations Drill, Sector 3 in the North Central, has explained what led to the fracas between its men and some alleged hoodlums in Ilesa-Baruba, Kwara State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State command of the NCS, Mr Chado Zakari, gave the detailed explanation in a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital.

The statement reads: “On 8 January 2021 at about 800hrs, Sector 3 security operatives at Ilesha Baruba while conducting stop and search at a checkpoint along Saki – Ilesha Baruba axis, flagged down a Volkswagen Golf Vehicle (red colour with registration No BDG 453 BH). However, the driver refused to stop hence the operatives pursued the vehicle which was successfully apprehended and moved back to the checkpoint for examination, wherein over 20 bags of foreign parboiled rice were found loaded in the vehicle.

“During the pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. After a short period, the driver mobilized a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones and locally made weapons and attacked the operatives and overran the checkpoint.

“The operatives pulled back from the checkpoint with the seized Volkswagen Golf vehicle. The mob then set the checkpoint and all operational items and properties of the operatives at the checkpoint ablaze.

“During the attack, a personnel of the NPF sustained injuries and was evacuated for medical attention. However, reports indicate that the officer is now in stable condition. The Team Leaders in Ilesha Baruba immediately notified the Emir of Ilesha Baruba, the DPO and other resident operatives who attempted to contain the mob all to no avail. Reports indicate that the mob attempted to lynch the Emir, who had to be evacuated from the scene.”

