I’ll adopt my father’s strategy to win in 2023 –Kola Abiola

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, on Saturday revealed that he would be adopting the campaign strategy his late father, Chief MKO Abiodun used during the 1993 election for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Abiola said he would win next year’s election by repeating his father’s feat during the June 12, 1993 election.

The late business tycoon cum politician presumably won the 1993 presidential election judged to be the fairest and freest poll in Nigeria. Thirty years after the 1993 election, Kola Abiola explained that at the age of 28 he led the campaign planning and execution that earned his late father “victory” during the controversial election.

The PRP candidate disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, at the funeral service of the late governorship candidate of PRP in Ogun State, Prof. David Bamgbose. Kola said he was out to disrupt the process and win next year’s election. The PRP candidate vowed to adopt a grassroots approach and pursue a recruitment drive that “will change the face of politics in Nigeria.” He said: “I am going to win, Insha Allah. I have no doubt.

You see we are always used to having things done in a particular way. We don’t do things in a particular way here. We are out to disrupt the process. “If we run it the way it is run, we will never win, but if we run it my way, there is no doubt. And that’s what happened in 1992-1993. I ran that election from top to bottom. I did the planning, I did the execution, I did everything.

All those jingles, if you remember, I did it. “I ran that election without the typical way of running an election and we won. It is still the best and freest election today in Nigeria. We are going to do a repeat, but this time, it’s for myself.” He promised free and equitable education for Nigerians at all levels.

Speaking on the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kola said Nigerians should not be surprised if the Federal Government resolves the crisis two months to the election. “I am not worried. If they are ready to solve it (strike), they will solve.

Don’t be surprised that two months to the election, they will solve it so that many of you can vote because you would have registered at home. Don’t worry about that.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...