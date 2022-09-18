News

I’ll adopt my father’s strategy to win in 2023 –Kola Abiola

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, on Saturday revealed that he would be adopting the campaign strategy his late father, Chief MKO Abiodun used during the 1993 election for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Abiola said he would win next year’s election by repeating his father’s feat during the June 12, 1993 election.

The late business tycoon cum politician presumably won the 1993 presidential election judged to be the fairest and freest poll in Nigeria. Thirty years after the 1993 election, Kola Abiola explained that at the age of 28 he led the campaign planning and execution that earned his late father “victory” during the controversial election.

The PRP candidate disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, at the funeral service of the late governorship candidate of PRP in Ogun State, Prof. David Bamgbose. Kola said he was out to disrupt the process and win next year’s election. The PRP candidate vowed to adopt a grassroots approach and pursue a recruitment drive that “will change the face of politics in Nigeria.” He said: “I am going to win, Insha Allah. I have no doubt.

You see we are always used to having things done in a particular way. We don’t do things in a particular way here. We are out to disrupt the process. “If we run it the way it is run, we will never win, but if we run it my way, there is no doubt. And that’s what happened in 1992-1993. I ran that election from top to bottom. I did the planning, I did the execution, I did everything.

All those jingles, if you remember, I did it. “I ran that election without the typical way of running an election and we won. It is still the best and freest election today in Nigeria. We are going to do a repeat, but this time, it’s for myself.” He promised free and equitable education for Nigerians at all levels.

Speaking on the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kola said Nigerians should not be surprised if the Federal Government resolves the crisis two months to the election. “I am not worried. If they are ready to solve it (strike), they will solve.

Don’t be surprised that two months to the election, they will solve it so that many of you can vote because you would have registered at home. Don’t worry about that.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Johnson's vaccine)
News

FG receives over 3m COVID-19 vaccines from Italy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government Monday received over three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated to the country by the Italian government. Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, noted that it was a reflection of the sincerity and commitment of the Government of Italy and European […]
News

CBN directs DMBs, NBFIs to close crypto currency account

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday directed all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFls) to close the accounts used for crypto currency operations. The bank conveyed the directive via a circular BSD/ DIR/GEN/LAB/14/001. It urged all financial institutions “to identify persons and/ or entities transacting […]
News

Expecting new revenue sharing formula in 2021- Mbam

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, Sunday said the Commission has started the process for new revenue formula in the  sharing of federal Government allocation to all the states of the federation.   He said the Commission was already working on the new sharing formula and that it would be out […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica