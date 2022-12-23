Politics

I’ll apologise on behalf of Nigeria for treating you badly if I win, Obi assures N’Delta People

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi has said that if voted into power next year, he will make sure that he comes to apologise to the people of the Niger Delta for the way Nigeria has treated the region in the past.
Speaking at the weekend to members of the pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital during an interactive meeting with the group, he said it was unacceptable the way the region has been treated considering their contribution to Nigeria.
Declaring that a new Nigeria is possible he assured members of PANDEF that he was committed to fulfilling the group’s 16-point agenda, stating that: “A new Nigeria is possible.”
Speaking earlier, the national Chairman of PANDEF, Emmanuel Essien said that the group was encouraging him to run for the presidency stating that Obi was eminently qualified.

 

Our Reporters

