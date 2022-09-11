Education

I’ll be fair to all, UNILORIN VC-designate pledges

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Vice Chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN) has pledged that his incoming administration would be fair to all Unilorites in its dealings and be just in all circumstances.

A statement released at the weekend by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, quoted the newly appointed VC as saying that: “The University of Ilorin is greater than all of us and we want to extend our hands of fellowship to all our colleagues who also applied for this post and appeal that they should join hands with us to do this work collectively and in an all inclusive manner.”

The Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law commended the University’s Governing Council: “For conducting a very thorough and painstaking exercise that culminated in his appointment, assuring the Council and the university community that the appointment is for all as they all continue to put the University first in all their undertakings.”

He, therefore, appealed for the unflinching support of all Unilorites “in the discharge of the onerous tasks ahead”.

Prof. Egbewole said: “Our students are our pride and we will continue to run a student-friendly regime with emphasis on improved work ethics and zero tolerance for corruption in all its ramifications.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

