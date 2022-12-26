News

I’ll be far from Abuja after hand over to avoid problems, says Buhari

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…as FCT Minister prays for President’s healthy retirement in five months

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his resolve to retire peacefully to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State and be far away from Abuja’s seat of power to avoid troubles when he leaves office in May, next year.
The President said this Sunday at the Presidential Villa while playing host to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents who paid him a Christmas homage.
This came as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, who led the delegation, prayed for Buhari’s healthy retirement in the next five months.
Buhari, in his remarks, said: “Thank you very much for taking your time to come and visit me and I congratulate you for this great day (Christmas).  I have promised a lot of my colleagues that I will try and be as far away as possible form Abuja when I leave office, so that nobody can create any problem for me anymore.
“I will be in Daura, which is on the border with Niger Republic and I think in spite of technology, I will be safe enough there.”

 

