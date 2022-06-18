I’ll be fine, expect me back soon, Ada Ameh assures fans

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has revealed that she is going through some mental issues which are affecting her life. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page during the week. “Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I no go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues,” she said.

Adding: “Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it is okay.” When Saturday Telegraph reached out to the actress, she disclosed that she is currently making effort to start treatment as her mental health is seriously telling on her and the reason why she defaulted on her part on the job she was meant to deliver. She, however, assured her teaming fans that she will be fine and bounce back soon. It will be recalled that the movie star lost her only child in 2020 following a surgery that went awry.

