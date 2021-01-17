Body & Soul

I’ll be honored to feature Nathaniel Bassey –US based gospel singer

United States based gospel singer, Chisom Orji is presently promoting her latest single titled, ‘Thank You For Your Grace’s.

 

The seasoned gospel artiste who has written many songs, and has eight albums to her credit in a recent interview said that she will be honored to sing with Nigerian Minister of God and gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

 

“I look forward to working with a Nigerian artiste in the future. I respect the anointing on the life of Nathaniel Bassey. I think his worship unto God is so real and deep. It will be an honor to do a song with him”.

 

 

Speaking about what inspired the new single she recently released, Orji said that the song came to her as a revelation in a dream on October 4, 2020.

 

“I saw a man in a white suit playing the song on a keyboard. He told me who will produce the song and the style of music it will be,” she added. On the challenges she faces as a Nigerian gospel singer based in America, she said that the music industry is extremely competitive in the US.

 

“There are so many musicians out here doing exactly what I am doing. I try not to pay attention to what others are doing, I pray to be focused on God, His calling, and my purpose on earth. I try not to be distracted by the competitions going on out there, otherwise I will see myself seeking for my own glory instead of the glory of God.”

